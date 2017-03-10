Guardiola putting Torino goalkeeper off Manchester City return

Torino loanee Joe Hart has confessed that his relationship with Pep Guardiola means he is not keen on returning to Manchester City.

Having been deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium last summer after City’s acquisition of Claudio Bravo, the Englishman made the move to Italy, on a one-year loan deal.

Hart admitted that the situation has not changed in the time that he has been away from Manchester and does not see himself playing for the club again.

“When you can’t win then there is no point in fighting, especially with someone that powerful [Guardiola],” the England international told the BBC. “I know that it wasn’t anything personal and he wasn’t trying to ruin my life.

“He did it because he thought that was the right thing for him to do as a coach in order to win. I haven’t spoken to anyone about next season. I think that at the moment, I’m pretty much surplus to requirements at my parent club.

“I have to be realistic. I love the club but I want to play football and if I can’t do that there then I have to look at options elsewhere.”

Although the 29-year-old did acknowledge that his future does lie away from City, he refused to commit on whether or not his long-term future lies with the Granata.

“I know the Premier League really well but I wouldn’t say that it is at the top of my wish list, my real wish is simply to play for a club that wants me as their goalkeeper,” Hart continued.

“At the moment, I don’t know yet what is going to happen and what lies ahead for my future. The best thing I can do is work hard, be ready every day in training and do my best for Torino and England. The rest will follow.”