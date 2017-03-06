Hamsik: Napoli fans against Real Madrid will be heard in Turin

Real Madrid best be ready for an intimidating atmosphere at the Stadio San Paolo, Napoli captain Marek Hamsik has warned them.

The venue is sold out for Tuesday night’s Champions League clash and the Partenopei will be calling upon their fans to act as a 12th man in helping them overturn a 3-1 first leg deficit.

Hamsik, who is the only remaining survivor from Napoli’s previous round of 16 clash in the competition against Chelsea, has insisted that with a full house behind them, things won’t be easy for the tournament’s holders.

“We are a very strong team and we want to be playing in this competition every year,” the Slovakian told reporters. “It should be normal for this team to be competing in the Champions League.

“We will go out on the pitch and try our hardest against Real. It is going to be a great night, the entire city is waiting for it. The noise and scream for the Champions League will be held all the way up in Turin.

“When we are at home, it is very hard for any team to get the better of us. We will not give up.”

While the midfielder was hesitant to label the game as the biggest of his career, he did claim that he simply wanted to enjoy the occasion that a massive Champions League night in Naples will bring.

“I’ve played in many games but this is certainly one I won’t forget,” he added. “We have to enjoy it, both as players and fans because we are playing one of the biggest teams in the world.

“It is going to be a special night and at this point, I just can’t wait to get out on to the field.”