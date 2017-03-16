Hart: I like everything about Italian football

Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart has hinted that he might be open to a Serie A stay, stating his contentment with life in Italy and Italian football.

Pep Guardiola’s arrival at Manchester City signalled the end of the Englishman’s time there, and he has taken to life in Turin since joining Toro ahead of the 2016-17 season.

“I am very grateful to the fans for everything they are giving to me,” Hart said at a sponsorship event. “I will definitely take that into account.

“I keep everything in consideration for the future, but for now I have to remain concentrated on Toro and what I need to do.”

The 29-year-old goalkeeper’s happiness in Italy extends beyond Torino, however, and the Englishman appears to be enjoying his time on the peninsula.

“There is nothing I don’t like about Italian football, from the fans to the coach, Serie A and the culture of Italian football,” he added. “I like all of it.”

Hart has featured on 26 occasions for the Granata this season, and has done well to keep five clean sheets while playing behind one of Serie A’s most leaky defences.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.

Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here