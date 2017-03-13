Hazard delighted with Conte impact at Chelsea

The Antonio Conte effect at Chelsea this season is very much real and must be commended, according to Blues winger Eden Hazard.

Conte arrived at Stamford Bridge last summer off the back of guiding a depleted Italy outfit to the quarter-final of Euro 2016, where they were narrowly eliminated by Germany.

Last season, Chelsea slumped to a surprisingly low 10th place finish but since the arrival of Conte, their fortunes have been completely transformed and they now sit 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

“Conte really is a great coach,” the Belgian ace stated. “He has given the team a great spirit and brought that back to the dressing room.

“We have worked very hard and for a long time under him and the key for us with Conte is winning games and working hard.

“For me, it is a privilege to work with a coach like him and I hope that we can achieve something great together.”

Under Conte this season, the former Lille ace has scored 11 goals and provided four assists for the Premier League leaders.