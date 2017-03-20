HIGHLIGHTS: AC Milan 1-0 Genoa

A lone Mati Fernandez effort was enough for AC Milan to overcome a stubborn Genoa side at the San Siro on Saturday evening.

The Rossoneri had been in good form over the last few weeks, losing just once in six games, and the Chilean made it once in seven for Vincenzo Montella’s men.

Milan now sit seventh in the Serie A table, just two points behind Atalanta and city rivals Inter, with a trip to Pescara coming after the international break.

