HIGHLIGHTS: Torino 2-2 Inter

Antonio Candreva ensured Inter left the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino with a point, despite the Nerazzurri taking the lead against Torino.

Geoffrey Kondogbia opened the scoring just before the half hour, but goals from Daniele Baselli and Afriye Acquah put Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men ahead.

However, Candreva drove home a thunderous strike from a tight angle with 30 minutes to play which earned Inter a share of the spoils.

