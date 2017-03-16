Ibrahimovic: Galliani unstitched Scudetto shield from Inter jersey

Adriano Galliani was once so excited that AC Milan usurped Inter to win the Scudetto that he performed some DIY on the Nerazzurri jersey, according to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

During the 2010/11 campaign, Inter were seeking their sixth straight Serie A title, with Ibrahimovic having been signed by Galliani and co. to prevent that happening.

With the help of the Swede, Milan ended Inter’s dominance to win their 18th Scudetto and the striker recalled just how excited the club’s vice-president was about that particular triumph.

“My family and I were very happy in Milan,” he said in an interview with Fabio Capello on Fox Sports. “I spoke with Galliani and president [Silvio] Berlusconi who convinced me to sign because of the desire and motivation I had.

“It was a very strong team. I remember when we won the title, Galliani came into the dressing room holding an Inter jersey with the Scudetto shield on it.

“He unstitched it in front of us, saying that it was our time now. It was a fun time.”

Ibrahimovic was also unashamedly full of praise for Capello, who was his coach at Juventus, and the role that the Italian tactician played on his career.

“At Juve, I didn’t make a great first impression,” Ibrahimovic added. “I remember the first thing that Capello said to me, telling me to forget all about the Ajax style and become a great player.

“We did a lot of training in front of goal and on shooting and then he gave me the tape of Marco van Basten, which changed everything. When he called me into the dressing room to show me it, I thought that I had done something wrong.”