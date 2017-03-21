Icardi: Inter and the city of Milan have become my life

Inter striker Mauro Icardi has declared that the club has become one of the most important aspects of his life.

The Argentine arrived at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza from Sampdoria in 2013, and has gone on to inherent the captaincy at the Nerazzurri, whilst becoming a key figure at the club.

Despite being linked with a move away at the start of the season, Icardi is enjoying a fruitful campaign and trails only Andrea Belotti and Edin Dzeko in the scoring chart. Indeed, the 24-year-old was keen to stress his happiness at Inter.

“I feel very much that Inter and the city of Milan have become my life,” Icardi told GQ. “I have been here for four years and I feel very attached to these colours and this club.”

The former Barcelona youth team player has hit 74 goals in 138 appearances for Inter, but admitted that his most meaningful strikes came against bitter rivals Juventus.

“Definitely the most important goals of my career were against Juve, always. The most beautiful I have ever scored was against Bologna, from outside the box,” Icardi concluded.