Icardi reaffirms Inter commitment despite several offers

Although Inter look unlikely to top the Serie A this campaign, captain Mauro Icardi has reaffirmed his desire to win a trophy with the Nerazzurri.

The Argentine has once again shown his importance to the Biscione cause this campaign, netting 16 goals to go along with eight assists in 24 league appearances.

While his form has only resulted in a sixth-place showing for Inter, Icardi has made it clear he isn’t eyeing a move away from the Lombardy club.

“I received several offers,” he told Marca. “However, I’ve always said that I am an Inter fan and that I want to win something with the Nerazzurri.

“I’m at the disposal of the club and coach [Stefano Pioli], and I say that in the best way possible.”

Diego Simeone has been linked with a summer move to Inter, but Icardi pointed out that he isn’t interested in talking about a new coach given the great work done by Pioli since taking over in November.

“We aren’t interested in talking about another coach,” he continued. “Pioli is a good boss and his arrival has resulted in a return to form, and I think the club have taken note of that.”

Inter sit nine points back of Napoli for the third and final Champions League qualification spot in the Serie A table.