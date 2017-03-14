Icardi surprised by Inter’s scoring burst

Despite netting an impressive hat-trick during Inter’s 7-1 win over Atalanta, captain Mauro Icardi admits he didn’t expect the Nerazzurri’s goalscoring bonanza.

Stefano Pioli’s men netted five times in the opening half – three of which came from the Argentine in just nine minutes.

Given Atalanta’s great season to date – they entered Sunday’s match one point ahead of Inter – Icardi made it clear he was expecting a tight contest.

“We prepared for the match during the week,” he told Inter Channel. “We knew that it would be a tough game as Atalanta are a good side, but we were ready.

“We didn’t expect the first half to go as it did, but things went well.”

Icardi’s second goal came via a cheeky chipped penalty, and he revealed he always planned on striking the ball in that manner.

“I decided to shoot the penalty that way because the goalkeeper [Etrit Berisha] is tall,” he stated. “I told Cristian Ansaldi that I would take it that way.”

Next up for Inter is an away match against Torino on Saturday March 18.