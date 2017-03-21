Insigne waiting on Napoli in contract stand off

Lorenzo Insigne has opened up to a contract renewal with Napoli, asking President Aurelio De Laurentiis to make a move.

Talking from the Italian National team headquarters, the striker admitted that the continuation of his time at the club depends on the president.

“I have a clean conscience,” he told reporters, “I have done what I had to do, now it is the president’s turn to make a move.

“If he wants to continue this marriage then it is up to him.”

Insigne’s current deal expires in 2019 and a contract renewal is on the cards for the 26-year-old.

“The first meeting in the summer did not go well,” he added. “But I have given my availability and have worked towards a deal. Now it is down to my agents.

“I have taken a step back in terms of economic requests because I am playing for my home city,

“My dream was to play in Serie A in the Napoli shirt, and that happened. If the dream is to come to an end it doesn’t depend only on me. I am waiting for the club to make a move.”