Inter boss Pioli shrugs off Conte and Simeone links

Stefano Pioli remains unperturbed by reports that Inter are set to replace him as coach with either Antonio Conte or Diego Simeone.

The Italian tactician only took the helm at the Nerazzurri in November following the dismissal of Frank de Boer, but his tenure has been overshadowed by suggestions that the club are looking to bring in Atletico Madrid coach and former Inter midfielder Simeone.

Meanwhile, Chelsea boss Conte has been linked with a return to Serie A, although the former Juventus and Italy coach has sought to distance himself from the Inter job. Despite the rumours, Pioli insisted he remains confident in his own abilities in the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza dugout.

“Rumours of other coaches are just part of football,” Pioli claimed in a press conference ahead of Inter’s clash with Cagliari. “However, I do not lose the belief that I can do well for this club.

“The team have important values, with great young players who can do very well. We have to look to close the gap on the top teams and aspire to be amongst the best.”

Pioli has led Inter to 10 victories from 14 Serie A games, and has only suffered defeats against the current top three of Juventus, Roma and Napoli.