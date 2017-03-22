Inter closing in on Manolas move

While it’s unclear who will be Inter coach next season, it looks as though whoever sits on the bench will have Kostas Manolas at their disposal.

Stefano Pioli has reinserted the Nerazzurri in the Champions League race since taking over from Frank de Boer back in November, but reports continue to link the Italian giants with a move for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte.

A final decision on who will lead the club likely won’t come until the end of the season, but Premium Sport suggests whoever takes over will lead a side that includes the Roma defender.

Manolas has been linked with moves to Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea in the past thanks to his stellar play for the Giallorossi since joining the side from Olympiacos in 2014.

However, Inter owners Suning Group are ready to splash the cash this summer in order to strengthen their side, and reports suggest the Nerazzurri and the Greek defender have already agreed to terms.

The only thing keeping a deal from being wrapped up is Roma’s demands, as they have made it clear they won’t accept anything less than €35 million for 25-year-old.

Manolas has netted two goals in 119 appearances in all competitions for Roma.