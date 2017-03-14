Inter striker key to Juventus’ Lacazette pursuit

An interesting transfer triangle could be set to unfold this summer involving Juventus, Inter and Lyon, whose striker Alexandre Lacazette is in high demand.

The 25-year-old is set to be chased by a number of high profile clubs during the summer transfer window and looks to finally be on the verge of departing Lyon, who he has played for throughout the entirety of his senior career since breaking through in 2010.

Juventus are among the clubs strongly considering a move for his services, according to French outlet Le10Sport, although Lyon’s willingness to sell will depend on whether or not they can replace him with Inter forward Eder.

The Frenchman has reportedly signalled his desire to depart the club this summer and the Italy international is the man Lyon have identified as a potential replacement for Lacazette.

However, Juventus will face stiff competition for the striker’s signature as both Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are also credited with an interest in him.

Lacazette has scored an impressive 22 goals and provided two assists in 23 Ligue 1 starts this season.