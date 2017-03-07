Inter keen on Real Madrid star James Rodriguez

Despite missing out on him at the start of the season, Inter are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez.

The Colombia international had been a bit-part player during coach Zinedine Zidane’s first season at the Spanish club, and had appeared to be destined for the exit. Inter, financed by new investors Suning Group, were determined to swoop and had reportedly readied an €80 million bid, only for the former Monaco man to opt against a move.

However, Inter are undeterred and have taken steps to secure their man, with director Zhang Jindong meeting Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, according to AS.

The Nerazzurri will look to capitalise on James’ lack of playing time in Madrid, with the 25-year-old making only 13 league appearances so far this season.

Although they were turned down last summer, Inter are confident that James will be more enthusiastic towards a move this time around.