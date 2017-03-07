Inter plotting summer swoop for Dutch duo

Despite having reportedly agreed personal terms with Stefan De Vrij, Inter are being put off by Lazio’s asking price for the defender.

The Nerazzurri have already turned their attention to the summer transfer market and in particular, are determined to strengthen defensively.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter representatives have struck a deal in principle with the Dutchman for a four-year contract worth €3 million per season plus bonuses.

However, Lazio president Claudio Lotito has indirectly made it known that he would not be willing to sell the 25-year-old for anything less then €30m and is looking for between €30m and €35m for the centre-back.

Inter are not keen to splash out that amount of money for a player whose current contract expires in the summer of 2018 and could be forced to turn their attentions elsewhere if Lazio refuse to budge in their asking price, with the Beneamata willing only to offer between €15m and €20m.

In the event that they are forced to seek alternative options, sporting director Piero Ausilio does have Roma duo Kostas Manolas and Antonio Rudiger at the top of his list of targets.

Fiorentina’s Gonzalo Rodriguez is also a player who Inter are keeping close tabs on as his contract expires in the summer and he is still some way away from reaching an agreement over a new deal with the Viola.

Elsewhere, the Nerazzurri are also plotting a potential summer swoop for Roma midfield powerhouse Kevin Strootman, who shares an agent with De Vrij and, similarly to his compatriot, whose contract also expires in 2018.

The Netherlands international looks unwilling to renew his contract at the Stadio Olimpico and Inter are interested to capitalise on that situation by bringing him to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

An offer of €40m for Strootman is being considered by the Beneamata, who would be willing to offer him a contract worth €5m per season plus bonuses until 2021.