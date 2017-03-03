Inter to battle Manchester City for Leverkusen starlet

A transfer battle for the services of Bayer Leverkusen starlet Benjamin Henrichs looks set to play out this summer, with Inter and Manchester City leading the way for his signature.

The Nerazzurri have identified the fullback position as a weakness, with coach Stefano Pioli going so far as to field a 3-4-2-1 in recent weeks in order to keep the likes of Davide Santon, Cristian Ansaldi, Yuto Nagatomo on the bench.

While Danilo D’Ambrosio has impressed when deployed on the right flank, a new starting left-back is expected to arrive this summer according to Sky Sport Deutschland.

Wolfsburg’s Ricardo Rodriguez has been linked with the Nerazzurri over the past few months, but should a move for the Switzerland international fail to materialize, Henrichs is another target.

Inter may have to work fast in order to secure the 20-year-old though, as Manchester City have reportedly already held meetings with the player’s representatives in view of a possible move to England this summer.

Henrichs has made 20 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen since making his first team debut for the side in 2015.