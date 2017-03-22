Joao Mario: No regrets over Inter move

Despite being relegated to the bench for Inter’s recent Serie A matches, Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario has no regrets over his decision to join the club last summer.

The 24-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Sporting Clubs de Portugal for €40 million plus €5m, but after featuring in the starting XI for most of the campaign, he has been relegated to the bench in recent games thanks to the great form of Ever Banega.

Despite the benching, Joao Mario made it clear he is happy to ply his trade in Italy for Inter.

“I have no regrets over the decision I made,” the midfielder told reporters ahead of Portugal’s match against Hungary on Saturday.

“I made a conscious decision and for that I have no regrets. In fact, I am very happy with the work I have done at Inter.

“Serie A is a strong league in terms of tactics, but it is also very aggressive with a lot of challenges. I didn’t expect that.

“That is what I have to improve on, as there are many battles. Serie A is slightly better than the Portuguese league and I now feel like a more complete player than before the European Championship.”

Joao Mario has yet to hit the back of the net for Portugal in 23 caps, but he believes that will change as long as he continues to work hard.

“I must work hard with Inter in order to earn my call up to Portugal,” he added. “Part of my job is to do well for Inter in order to be here.

“I want to score for Portugal and I hope that comes as soon as possible.”

Joao Mario has netted three goals in 26 appearances for Inter this season.