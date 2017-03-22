Juventus ace Dybala tops Barcelona wishlist

Barcelona will look to reinforce their attack this summer with a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala.

Despite boasting a strike force that contains the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar, the Spanish champions are keen to add extra firepower to their squad.

Barcelona had already been in contact with Juventus over a move prior to renegotiating a contract extension with Neymar, which has seen Dybala stall on signing a new deal of his own in Turin, according to Mundo Deportivo.

However, the Catalan outfit’s embarrassment of riches up front could play against them, with Dybala potentially reluctant to play second fiddle to the current starting three forwards.

Real Madrid have also shown an interest in the former Palermo man, and would be willing to battle it out with their domestic rivals for his signature. Argentina international Dybala is thought to favour a move to La Liga over the Premier League, if he were to depart Juventus this summer.

Should a move for Dybala prove unfeasible, Barcelona will turn their attention to Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann.