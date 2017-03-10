Juventus and AC Milan compete with Borussia Dortmund for Dahoud

Serie A duo Juventus and AC Milan will face competition from Borussia Dortmund in their attempts to sign Borussia Moenchengladbach midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud.

The Syrian-born Germany U21 international only has 18 months remaining on his current contract, and Gladbach are expected to cash in, with no shortage of suitors.

Although Juventus had seemingly made the first move with a €12 million bid, which was subsequently rejected, Dortmund appear to have stepped ahead, according to Gazza Mercato.

Indeed, the Bundesliga outfit are ready to offer €15m plus bonuses for the 21-year-old, which could well prove enough to get the green light from Gladbach.

Milan had also shown an interest in the young midfielder, but efforts to bring him to the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza appear to have stalled, courtesy of the delay in completing the change in ownership at the club.

Dahoud has scored six goals in 68 appearances for Gladbach after breaking into the first team in the 2014/15 season. Incidentally, his Bundesliga debut came against Dortmund.