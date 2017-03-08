Juventus chasing Spanish youngster Williams

Reigning Serie A champions Juventus are thought to be preparing a bid for Athletic Bilbao starlet Inaki Williams, but it will take a huge offer to wrestle him away from the La Liga club.

Since making his debut for the Spanish side in December 2014, the 22-year-old has become a vital component of the first-team and a firm favourite with Los Leones supporters.

However, according to Mundo Deportivo, the Bianconeri have already made a move to beat off competition from Premier League side Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund of the Bundesliga.

With a contract in Bilbao until 2021, though, it could cost the Old Lady a huge €50 million to take the Spanish Under-21 international to Turin, which is the current release clause in William’s contract.

Last season the attacker netted 13 goals in all competitions, and although only registering two strikes in La Liga during the current campaign, has provided seven assists for his teammates.

