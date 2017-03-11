Juventus confirm Dybala renewal is imminent

Juventus director Beppe Marotta has declared that the club will look to build around forward Paulo Dybala, with the Argentine set to pen a new contract.

Dybala netted a last-gasp penalty to secure a 2-1 win over AC Milan on Friday evening, but prior to kick off Marotta confirmed that the 23-year-old would be extending his stay at the Juventus Stadium.

Despite having a further three years to run on his existing deal, the Bianconeri are keen to tie their star forward down to a long-term deal.

“We have to build the new Juve around Dybala,” Marotta told Premium Sport. “He has a long contract, but we will extend that.

“The important thing is that he is happy here and will remain with us for a long time. We are talking about a young player who is continuing to improve, even on a personal level, with each week.”

Dybala has netted 36 goals in 76 appearances since arriving from Palermo in 2015.