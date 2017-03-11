Published On: Sat, Mar 11th, 2017

Juventus confirm Dybala renewal is imminent

Juventus director Beppe Marotta has declared that the club will look to build around forward Paulo Dybala, with the Argentine set to pen a new contract.

Dybala netted a last-gasp penalty to secure a 2-1 win over AC Milan on Friday evening, but prior to kick off Marotta confirmed that the 23-year-old would be extending his stay at the Juventus Stadium.

Despite having a further three years to run on his existing deal, the Bianconeri are keen to tie their star forward down to a long-term deal.

“We have to build the new Juve around Dybala,” Marotta told Premium Sport. “He has a long contract, but we will extend that.

“The important thing is that he is happy here and will remain with us for a long time. We are talking about a young player who is continuing to improve, even on a personal level, with each week.”

Dybala has netted 36 goals in 76 appearances since arriving from Palermo in 2015.

