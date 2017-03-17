Juventus defender Barzagli wants to avoid in-form Bayern Munich

Ahead of the draw for the quarter-finals of the Champions League on Friday, Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli has admitted that he is wary of facing Bayern Munich.

Whilst Juventus cruised past Porto in the Last 16 with a 3-0 aggregate victory, Bayern thrashed Premier League outfit Arsenal 5-1 both home and away to record a stunning 10-2 aggregate win.

Meanwhile, the Bundesliga champions have hit something of a purple patch on the domestic front. With 14 goals scored and none conceded in their last three league games, including an 8-0 win over Hamburg, Barzagli believes Bayern are currently the most difficult team for Juventus to be pitted against.

“It is never easy to meet one of the favourites in the quarter-finals,” the 35-year-old told JTV. “If I could choose though, I would like to avoid Bayern, because they are in exceptional form at the moment.

“When you get to the final eight, all the teams are strong, even if some appear more favourable on paper.”

Juventus were eliminated by Bayern Munich at the Last 16 stage last season, after the German club came from two goals down to secure a 6-4 victory in extra-time.