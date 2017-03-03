Juventus hoping sales lead to Arsenal man Sanchez

With Alexis Sanchez reportedly on his way out from Arsenal, Juventus are hoping the money raised from the sales of Simone Zaza and Kingsley Coman helps them secure the Chilean.

The 28-year-old has been a regular goalscoring threat for the Gunners since joining from Barcelona in 2014 – having netted 46 goals in 90 Premier League matches – but a change of scenery could be in order this summer.

Arsene Wenger’s side look unlikely to end their Premier League drought – having last won the competition in 2003/04 – this campaign as they sit 14 points back of Chelsea, and as a result Sanchez has been linked with an exit.

Juventus are reportedly ready to welcome the former Udinese man back to Serie A, and the Daily Telegraph reports that the Bianconeri will reinvest the money they receive from the sales of Zaza and Coman in order to finance the deal.

Zaza and Coman are currently on loan at Valencia and Bayern Munich respectively, but permanent moves this summer could result in over €35 million for the Italian outfit.

While it remains to be seen whether that amount would be enough for Arsenal to let Sanchez go, it looks as though the Chilean’s future in London is anything but certain at this time.