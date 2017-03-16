Juventus poised to join Lukaku battle

Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave Everton this summer, and Juventus are expected to be one of several sides in the mix to secure his services.

The Premier League club were confident of keeping the Belgian at Merseyside after a recent five-year contract offer, but the 23-year-old made it clear he has no desire to extend his deal.

As a result, The Sun reports several of Europe’s top sides will make a bid to land Lukaku at season’s end, including Juventus.

Chelsea are favourites to land the former Anderlecht man, as he was owned by the London side from 2011 to 2014 before permanently joining Everton.

Real Madrid and Manchester United have also shown interest in the striker, with reports suggesting the Toffees could ask for over €95 million for his services.

Lukaku has netted 81 goals in 156 appearances in all competitions for Everton since 2013.

