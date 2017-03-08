Juventus ready to swoop for Liverpool’s Can

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can’s contract situation with the Reds could push him towards a summer exit, with Juventus ready to welcome him to Italy.

The 23-year-old’s deal with the Premier League club expires in June 2018, and with an extension seemingly unlikely at this time, his future in England remains anything but certain.

Can’s ability to play several positions makes him a desirable commodity, and the Liverpool Echo reports Juventus are keen to bring the former Bayern Munich man to the Serie A.

Given contract talks remain at an impasse, Liverpool may be forced to sell the 23-year-old for a reasonable fee once the summer window opens in order to avoid losing Can on a free transfer in 2018.

The Frankfurt native joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen for €12 million in 2014. He has since gone on to net six goals in 118 appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

Forza Italian Football aims to provide you with as much up-to-date and insightful Serie A and Calcio content as we can whether it be videos on FIFtv, our weekly podcast, and written articles. However, we have a small favour to ask. Despite more people reading Forza Italian Football, advertising revenues are falling – as is the case in general among media outlets. So to help us on our journey to bring you top quality Italian football content we need YOUR support.



Become a Supporter of Forza Italian Football and make a contribution here