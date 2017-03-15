Juventus scouts to watch Anderlecht starlet

Youri Tielemans will have ample reason to put in a good performance against APOEL on Thursday with word that Juventus scouts will be stands to watch the Anderlecht starlet.

The Belgian side enter the second leg of their Europa League tie with the advantage, having won the first leg in Nicosia thanks to Nicolae Stanciu’s 29th minute, and they will look to book their place in the quarter-finals with a good performance at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium.

A strong display from Tielemans will certainly aid the cause, but the 19-year-old will likely have added motivation given that Juventus scouts will be in attendance according to Tuttosport.

The Belgian international has long been tipped as a rising star in the game, which is why Anderlecht are only willing to let him go for a fee in the region of €25 million.

Tielemans is a product of the Anderlecht Academy and made his first team debut against Lokeren in July 2013. He has netted 34 goals in 170 appearances in all competitions.