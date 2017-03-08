Juventus shift focus to PSG’s Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot’s recent strong form for PSG has made him a summer target for Juventus.

The Bianconeri are always on the lookout for reinforcements, especially in light of reports linking Sami Khedira with a move to MLS during the January transfer window.

As a result Corriere dello Sport suggest the Turin giants are keeping a close eye on Rabiot, who continues to work his way up the pecking order at the Parc des Princes.

The 21-year-old garner widespread acclaim recently for his play against Barcelona in the Champions League, as PSG claimed an impressive 4-0 victory ahead of the return leg at the Camp Nou.

So far Rabiot has made 19 league appearances for the French giants this campaign, though they sit three points back of league leaders Monaco with 10 matches remaining.

Since debuting for the PSG first team in 2012, the Saint-Maurice native has netted eight goals in 95 Ligue 1 appearances for Les Parisiens.