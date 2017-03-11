Juventus Stadium smashed up by angry AC Milan players

After a contested late penalty helped Juventus past AC Milan on Friday, it seems Rossoneri players took out their frustrations by damaging the Juventus Stadium locker room.

Paulo Dybala netted from the spot in the 97th minute after Mattia De Sciglio was deemed to have touched the ball with his hand, causing an eruption of anger by several Milan players.

ANSA reports that the Rossoneri smashed lockers and chairs, along with damaging some Juventus signs located on the walls. Milan have refused to comment on the claims, as the club would prefer to move on from what happened on and off the pitch at the Juventus Stadium.

The decision comes after Montella immediately apologized after the match for the actions of his players. Carlos Bacca was shoved by the tactician as he protested vehemently at referee Davide Massa, while Gianluigi Donnarumma was seen kicking at a door.

“We took it too far after the whistle and I must apologize for the late scuffle,” Montella told Premium Sport.

“I hope people at home will understand as there was a lot of tension.”

Milan’s next match sees them do battle with Genoa on Saturday March 18.