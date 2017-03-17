Juventus v Barcelona: Reaction to the Champions League quarter-final draw

The balls have been drawn for the 2016/17 Champions League quarter-finals and Juventus were lucky enough to have picked out Spanish champions Barcelona.

How will the Bianconeri do? And can they beat the team that usurped them in the 2015 Champions League final?

Vieri Capretta provides immediate reaction on FIFtv.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid will take on Leicester, Real Madrid face old coach Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund take on the impressive young guns of Monaco.

