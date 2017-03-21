Kondogbia hits out at treatment from De Boer

The poor individual start to the season from Geoffrey Kondogbia was partly the fault of former Inter coach Frank De Boer, he has claimed.

Kondogbia had been much maligned at the outset of the campaign, most notably after a poor performance against Bologna, but his treatment following that game by his coach didn’t help his confidence.

“Against Bologna, I suffered a little humiliation,” he admitted to beIN Sports. “But the worst to think come out of it was the press conference [from De Boer] after the game. I didn’t like that.

“At that point, something had broken between us. I think that it was a big lesson for me and I did come through the experience better for it, especially mentally.”

Following De Boer’s sacking, the 24-year-old has managed to recover the form of his Monaco days under his replacement Stefano Pioli, who he credits with both his own and the club’s revival.

“When Pioli arrived, the first thing that he said to me was that it was inconceivable that a player like me had ended up in the situation I had,” he continued. “He put his trust in me and it paid off. I was much better.

“Antonio Candreva knew him from their time together at Lazio and told us what to expect. We have worked very hard and the results have been thanks to him.”