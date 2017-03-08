Koulibaly’s agent throws Napoli future into question

Despite asserting himself as a starter in the centre of Napoli’s defence, Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent isn’t ready to state his client will remain in Campagna.

The Partenopei sit third in Serie A with 11 matches remaining, and they will need to secure a top three finish if they want to feature in the Champions League next campaign after being eliminated by Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Koulibaly, who started the match, has impressed for the club since joining from Genk in 2014, but his agent Bruno Satin made it clear that staying at the Stadio San Paolo past this summer is not guaranteed.

“He is very calm,” Satin told Tuttomercatoweb.com. “For the moment we won’t talk about his future.

“The elimination is disappointing, but he is relaxed heading into the final part of the campaign.

“However with a president [Aurelio De Laurentiis] like that, who says certain things, it is difficult for us to say that he will 100 percent stay with the club next year.”

Koulibaly has netted two goals in 109 appearances in all competitions for Napoli.