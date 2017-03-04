Lazio forward on Juventus radar

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s strong play for Lazio this season has made him a summer target for Juventus.

The Biancocelesti currently sit fifth in the table, four points back of Napoli for the third and final Champions League spot, with the Serbian’s play a big reason why Simone Inzaghi’s men have impressed.

With four goals in 24 appearances so far this campaign, the 22-year-old has become a key figure for Lazio, but Libero Lotito report that his future could lie away from the capital club with league leaders Juventus waiting in the wings.

Massimilano Allegri’s outfit are reportedly keeping tabs on Milinkovic-Savic as the Bianconeri always on the lookout to add to their depth of talent, and reports suggest they will have to part with at least €30 million in order to secure his signature.

The Serbian Under-21 international joined Lazio from Belgian side Genk in the summer of 2015. He has since gone on to make 48 Serie A appearances for the Biancocelesti.