Liverpool eyeing move for Napoli’s Insigne

Jurgen Klopp has made Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne one of his summer targets in an attempt to strengthen his Liverpool squad.

The Reds’ hopes of securing Premier League glory look all but over, with the Merseyside club currently 14 points back of leaders Chelsea with 12 matches remaining.

As a result, the German manager is already hard at work readying a list of potential new faces to bring in once the transfer window reopens, with Insigne a top target.

The Sun reports that Klopp is a huge fan of the Naples native, so much so that a bid was even placed during the January window. While Napoli turned down the offer at that time, talks of a new contract between the player and club continue to drag on, opening the door for a possible exit.

However, a bid of at least €45 million is reportedly needed to even tempt the Partenopei to open talks.

Insigne has netted eight goals in 25 Serie A appearances for Napoli this season, as Maurizio Sarri’s men currently sit third in the standings.