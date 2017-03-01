Liverpool scouts tracking Fiorentina starlet’s progress

Although he recently penned a new deal at Fiorentina, that hasn’t put Liverpool off keeping close tabs on Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa.

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Italy international Enrico Chiesa, has been a revelation since making his debut at the outset of the current campaign.

In fact, the Genoa native has been so impressive for the Viola that the club tied him down to a contract extension in January, which will keep him at the Stadio Artemio Franchi until June 2021.

However, during the Gigliati’s 2-2 draw at home to Torino on Monday night, scouts from Premier League side Liverpool were present to watch the versatile attacker in action.

With Jurgen Klopp’s side always keen to sign new players with an eye to the future, a concrete offer could come the way of Fiorentina if Chiesa continues to shine, although his new contract has warded off potential suitors for the time being.

In his debut season at senior level, the teenager has scored three goals and provided two assists across 15 games in all competitions for the Tuscan club.