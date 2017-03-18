Lopetegui: AC Milan move has helped Deulofeu

Having firmly established himself as a first team regular at AC Milan, Spain coach Julen Lopetegui heaped praise on Gerard Deulofeu after naming him in his recent squad.

The 23-year-old joined the Rossoneri on loan from Everton on January 23, and made his debut just one day later against Juventus in the Coppa Italia.

His stellar play in eight Serie A appearances since then has resulted in a call-up to the Spanish national team ahead of matches against Israel and France, and Lopetegui believes he’s once again become an important player.

“He is a player that we know very well and that wasn’t playing regularly at Everton,” he told the assembled press.

“His move to Milan has once again made him an important player. He is starting in every match and is going through a great run of form.

“We believe that he can continue to grow and help us.”

Deulofeu graduated from the Barcelona youth ranks and made his professional debut for the Blaugrana in friendly action against Guadalajara in August 2011.