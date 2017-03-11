Sampdoria sink Genoa thanks to Luis Muriel strike

Luis Muriel grabbed the only goal of the game to give Sampdoria bragging rights over Derby della Lanterna rivals Genoa.

The Colombian’s 10th goal of the Serie A campaign ensured a season double over their city cousins for the first time since 1960.

After an early flurry of chances for both teams, the match settled into a midfield battle of attrition, and as time wore on, it looked as if neither would break the deadlock.

However, with 19 minutes to go, Muriel robbed the Genoa defence on the edge of their penalty area and raced in on goal before sliding past the onrushing Eugenio Lamanna.

The result leaves Sampdoria 12 points ahead of their rivals, and in ninth spot. Genoa sit in 15th position.

MATCH FACTS

Last time Sampdoria have won both Derbies in Serie A was back in 1959/60.

Sampdoria now have 41 points, one more than in the whole Serie A 2015/16.

Genoa have won only one of their last 12 Serie A games (D3 L8).

Luis Muriel has had a hand in 15 Serie A goals (10 goals, five assists): his personal record in a single Serie A season.

Sampdoria have hit the woodwork 12 times in Serie A this season: Only Juventus (15) and Roma (14) have done it more.

Eugenio Lamanna made his first save in the 60th minute, and his second in the 70th.

