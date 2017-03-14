Manchester City and Chelsea join Juventus in N’Zonzi chase

Juventus will have to fend off the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea if they are to land Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi.

The Frenchman was linked with a move to the Italian giants in January, but the Bianconeri opted to bring in Genoa’s Tomas Rincon instead due to the Andaluscian side’s reluctance to let the 28-year-old leave.

Despite seeing their initial interest rebuffed, Gazzamercato.it suggests Juventus will make another run for N’Zonzi this summer, though they will be joined by City and Chelsea as well.

The 28-year-old has become a sought after commodity thanks to his performances for Sevilla, who he joined from Stoke City for a fee close to €10 million, with reports suggesting he could be sold for more than €30m.

Since moving to Andalusia in 2015, N’Zonzi has netted seven goals in 80 appearances for the Spanish side.

Sevilla currently sit third in La Liga, five points back of league leaders Real Madrid.

