Manchester City on alert as Ghoulam nears Napoli exit

Faouzi Ghoulam has reportedly decided not to extend his Napoli contract, with the likes of PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich in the mix to land his services.

The Partenopei brought the Algerian in from Saint-Etienne in 2014, and he has since established himself as a first team player for the side.

However with his contract expiring in 2018, Rai Sport reports Ghoulam has decided to bring an end to his time with Napoli as he will not renew his deal in favour of a move abroad.

As a result a summer move looks to be in the cards, with several of Europe’s top sides ready to land the 26-year-old.

Pep Guardiola is said to be a huge admirer of Ghoulam and Manchester City are expected to make an offer for the Algerian. However PSG and Bayern Munich are also fans of the left-back, meaning a bidding war could erupt this summer.

Should the former Saint-Etienne man be sold, the Partenopei have made Benfica’s Alejandro Grimaldo their top target to replace him.

Ghoulam has made 127 appearances for Napoli since 2014, though he has failed to hit the back of the net during that time.