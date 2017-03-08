Manchester City preparing bid for Inter’s Murillo

Pep Guardiola has already tabbed Inter defender Jeison Murillo as a possible signing once the summer transfer window opens.

The Citizens defence hasn’t been as impenetrable this campaign as the Spaniard would like, having conceded 29 times this season, which is nine more than league leaders Chelsea.

As a result Guardiola is already looking at possible names to strengthen his backline, with Mundo Deportivo reporting Murillo is at the top of the reinforcement list.

City was previously linked with a move for the Colombian during the January transfer window, and his recent strong play under Stefano Pioli has once again seen his name mentioned with a move away.

While new Inter owners Suning Group have the financial means to keep hold of Murillo, reports suggest a bid of €40 million could be enough to tempt the defender away from the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Murillo joined Inter from Granada for €8m plus bonuses in 2015, and has since gone on to make 55 Serie A appearances for the Nerazzurri.