Manchester United favourites to land Mertens

While Zlatan Ibrahimovic won’t be joining Napoli from Manchester United, current Azzurri forward Dries Mertens could make the reverse move this summer.

The Belgian could move on from the Partenopei even though he has shown lethal form – 24 goals in 34 games – this season as no new contract has been agreed upon despite his current deal expiring in 2018.

As a result Belgian sports site Nlh.be suggests Manchester United are currently the favourites to sign Mertens, with Serie A giants Inter also in the mix to land the former PSV man.

It’s believed representatives of the 29-year-old have already met with United directors, as the forward would prefer a move to the Premier League over the Nerazzurri.

Mertens’ potential move isn’t the only news linking United and Napoli, with super agent Mino Raiola recently pouring cold water on a switch to the Azzurri for Ibrahimovic.

