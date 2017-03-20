Mancini: No talks regarding Leicester City job

Don’t expect to see Roberto Mancini back in the Premier League anytime soon, as the Italian turned down suggestions he could take over at Leicester City.

The 52-year-old was last seen patrolling the sidelines for Inter before leaving the club just weeks before the start of the 2016/17 season.

Leicester are currently managed by Craig Shakespeare after the sacking of Claudio Ranieri on February 23, and while Mancini stated he’s a fan of the Foxes, he pointed out he hasn’t been approached about a potential move.

“I’ve played for the Foxes and I’m even a fan, but it’s a bit of a stretch to say I’ll manage them,” he told reporters at a promotional event for Unicef and Panini.

“I have not spoken with any directors from the club. However if there is an important project…”

Mancini also stated his disappointment at leaving Inter last summer, as he believes the club were close to battling Juventus for Serie A supremacy.

“It was disappointing to see a year and half of work be thrown away,” he added. “If I had stayed we would have been very close to Juventus.”

Inter currently sit fifth in Serie A with 55 points from 29 matches – 18 back of league leaders Juventus.