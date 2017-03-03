Mandzukic could leave Juventus for Turkey

Despite being a firm fixture in Juventus’ starting XI, striker Mario Mandzukic could link up with compatriot Igor Tudor at Galatasaray next season.

The 30-year-old has only netted 16 times in 51 Serie A games for the Bianconeri since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015, but his high workrate has made him a firm favourite of coach Massimiliano Allegri, resulting in 19 starts so far this campaign.

While Mandzukic’s contract with Juventus runs until 2018, Galatasaray are reportedly set to make an offer to bring the striker to Istanbul once the summer transfer window opens.

The Turkish giants recently named Tudor as their new coach, and the former Bianconeri defender is keen to bring his compatriot to the Super Lig.

Although Tudor has made Mandzukic his top transfer target, it remains to be seen whether Juve will let him go easily, as they will likely ask for a fee close to €20 million in order to let the towering forward go.

