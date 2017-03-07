Marotta certain Allegri will reject Barcelona and Arsenal to stay at Juventus

Although rumours continue to swirl regarding Massimiliano Allegri’s future at Juventus, director general Giuseppe Marotta insists the tactician isn’t going anywhere.

Both Arsenal and Barcelona have been linked with moves for the Italian coach, as Arsene Wenger is reportedly set to leave the Gunners this summer, while Luis Enrique has already announced he will step down as Barcelona boss at the end of the campaign.

Despite several of Europe’s top clubs casting their eyes on Allegri, Marotta was clear he expected the Bianconeri to continue moving forward with the Livorno native still at the helm.

“We are happy with him and he is happy with us,” Marotta told Tuttomercatoweb Radio.

“We will continue moving forward together in order to achieve some important results.”

When pressed about whether he was certain Allegri would remain in Turin, Marotta made it clear he had no doubts about the former AC Milan boss’ future.

“I think [he will 100 percent stay here],” he added. “There is nothing that would stand in the way of that at this time.”

Juventus are on track to claim a sixth straight Scudetto crown, as they currently sit eight points up on nearest rivals Roma with 11 matches remaining.