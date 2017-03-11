Meret not interested in Juventus or AC Milan move

SPAL goalkeeper Alex Meret’s sole focus is on leading the Serie B side back to the top flight, despite reports linking the Udinese loanee with Juventus and AC Milan.

After earning promotion by winning Lega Pro B last campaign, the Spallini have continued their climb up the Italian footballing ladder, as they currently sit atop the Serie B table thanks to a 2-0 victory over Cesena on Saturday.

Meret has been a key reason why Leonardo Semplici’s men have shined this season, resulting in interest from Juventus and AC Milan, but the 19-year-old insists his only goal is to help SPAL back into Serie A for the first time since 1968.

“It’s nice to be praised, but my focus is on doing well with SPAL,” he told Sky Sport Italia after Saturday’s win.

“We are having a great season and we have to continue like this. I would love to continue playing at SPAL in Serie A as it would be an honour.

“I moved here to Ferrara because they really wanted me. There is a great club and passionate fanbase here, meaning there is everything needed to do well.”

Meret has represented Italy at the Under-19 level, making 19 appearances for the Azzurrini.