Monaco coach unfazed by possible Juventus clash

After dumping Manchester City out of the Champions League, Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim isn’t worried by a possible clash with Juventus in the quarter-finals.

The Ligue 1 side overturned a 5-3 first leg defeat by securing a 3-1 result at the Stade Louis II on Wednesday thanks to strikes from Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayako.

Monaco are now in the final eight of the tournament, and Jardim has made it clear his side are ready for anyone – including Juventus.

“Why not?” Jardim told Mediaset Premium when asked about possibly being drawn with the Italian side.

“They are a strong side and we have already faced them, but any team we get drawn with in Nyon will be a tough matchup.”

While Manchester City were favourites to move on to the next round, Jardim made it clear that his side made it past the English side on merit.

“Over the course of the two matches we earned our qualification,” he stated. “We maintained our attacking philosophy from the start by playing well in the first half.

“City have a team that is good enough to win the Champions League, which is why our joy is even greater.”

Monaco are the lone French side to make it the quarter-finals, with the rest of the field made up of Leicester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona or Real Madrid.