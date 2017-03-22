Monaco join Tottenham in race for Inter’s Brozovic

Inter midfielder Marcelo Brozovic continues to attract interest from foreign clubs, with Monaco joining Tottenham in the race to land the Croatian.

The 24-year-old has proven to be an important figure in Milan under coach Stefano Pioli, and while injuries have slowed him down recently, it’s a far cry from earlier in the season when he was kept out of the first team by then boss Frank de Boer.

However with the recent signing of Roberto Gagliardini, the strong play of Geoffrey Kondogbia and Ever Banega, and reports linking the Nerazzurri with big names, Brozovic could leave the club this summer.

Tuttomercatoweb reports that Monaco are the latest side to show interest in the midfielder, joining Tottenham, as the Premier League side have also been linked with a move in recent weeks.

While it remains unclear how much either side would be willing to pay for the Croatian, his agent did recently reveal that there is a €50 million release clause in his contract.

Brozovic has netted 13 goals in 72 appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri since 2015.