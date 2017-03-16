Monaco’s Fabinho reveals failed Serie A switch

With his performances in the Champions League attracting interest from several parties, Monaco midfielder Fabinho revealed he nearly joined Napoli last summer.

The 23-year-old hit the back of the net for the Ligue 1 side on Wednesday, as their 3-1 victory over Manchester City saw them qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition.

Fabinho’s goal – his first in Europe this season – will no doubt add to the burgeoning reputation of the former Real Madrid man, but he pointed out that he almost moved to the Serie A last summer.

“Yes it’s true,” he told Mediaset Premium. “There was a bid made by the Napoli president [Aurelio De Laurentiis].

“However it wasn’t deemed good enough and I, wanting to reaffirm myself here, decided that it was better to concentrate on Monaco because this would be our year.”

However when pressed about a possible exit from the Ligue 1 side this summer, Fabinho was quick to dismiss the suggestion.

“I haven’t thought about it much,” he concluded.

Fabinho initially joined Monaco on loan from Rio Ave in 2013. He’s netted 22 goals in 207 appearances in all competitions for the side.