Nainggolan: I’m not ashamed of my smoking habit

Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has insisted that his smoking habit is not a problem, although conceded that he ought to be a good role model for his children.

The 28-year-old has been called up to Belgium’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers, after missing out in the most recent fixtures. Indeed, it has been suggested that Nainggolan was not previously selected because of his penchant for cigarettes, but the Roma star maintains that he will not attempt to quit.

“I smoke and I’m not ashamed, everybody knows that,” Nainggolan declared to reporters at Belgium’s training base. “I know that I should set a good example, especially for my children.

“But I just do my job as a footballer, that’s all. Everyone knows that I smoke and I don’t try to hide it.”

The former Cagliari man voiced his displeasure at not being called up since Roberto Martinez replace Marc Wilmots as coach after Euro 2016, but is now only looking towards helping Belgium achieve success.

“I was very disappointed not to have been selected, especially after a good European Championship. I am someone who bluntly speaks their mind, so I made no secret of my disappointment.

“The coach must have had his reasons for not selecting me, but I’m just looking forward now. I want to stress that I have a good relationship with everyone connected to the squad.”

Belgium will face Greece and Russia, and will hope to build on the 18 goals scored from just three qualification fixtures so far.