Nainggolan: Give me the sun and I’ll come to the Premier League

The weather in England could be the only thing standing in the way of Radja Nainggolan and a Premier League move, he has admitted.

Although on Tuesday night, the Belgian midfielder appeared to allay fears that he could depart Roma in the summer, insisting money wasn’t everything to him, he has now cast some doubt on that.

Nainggolan also revealed how close he came to joining Antonio Conte’s Chelsea revolution last summer, when he was in high demand.

“I did talk to Conte because Chelsea were really interested and they wanted to sign me,” said the former Cagliari star. “I can’t say much more about it.

“I’m happy here but give me the sun and I’ll come to the Premier League. Several of my [international] teammates play there and it is the best league in the world.”

Although he has three-and-a-half years remaining on his current deal at the Stadio Olimpico, the 28-year-old refused to entirely rule out departing the Giallorossi during the summer transfer market.

“I don’t know what lies ahead,” he added. “We all have to make choices in life so when the transfer window reopens we will talk.”